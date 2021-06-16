‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin conclude summit talks

By Aamer Madhani, Jonathan Lemire and Vladimir Isachenkov

GENEVA (AP)– U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have concluded their summit meetings in Geneva, wrapping up somewhat more quickly than expected. The pair’s second sit-down, with aides present on both sides, lasted about 65 minutes. In all, the two sides spent less than three hours together. With stern expressions and polite words before the cameras, Biden and Putin began their face-to-face talks at a lush lakeside Swiss mansion. It’s a highly anticipated summit at a time when both leaders say relations between their countries are at an all-time low.