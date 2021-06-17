AG Wilson: Gaston man facing 20 charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Gaston man was arrested this week and faces 20 total charges for the sexual exploitation of minors. Officials say 40-year-old Samuel Eugene Smith, Jr. was arrested by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

According to investigators, Smith is accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. Authorities say Smith is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Each of these counts is a felony offense with a maximum penalty of 10 years per count, if convicted.