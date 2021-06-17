AG Wilson: Gaston man facing 20 charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, a Gaston man was arrested this week and faces 20 total charges for the sexual exploitation of minors. Officials say 40-year-old Samuel Eugene Smith, Jr. was arrested by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Smith Samuel E

Samuel Eugene Smith Jr.
Source: Lexington County Sheriff’s Department

According to investigators, Smith is accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. Authorities say Smith is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree. Each of these counts is a felony offense with a maximum penalty of 10 years per count, if convicted.

Categories: Lexington, Local News
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts