CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO/WCIV) — While Thursday marks six years since the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting, the City of Charleston is giving a major donation to a memorial honoring the nine victims.

On Wednesday, the city announced it will put $2 million towards the memorial.

It will feature a courtyard with two fellowship benches, which will point inward and give an opportunity for discussion.

There will be a basin with the names of the Emanuel Nine engraved in it on both sides and in the middle.

There will also be a survivors’ garden, dedicated to remembering the strength and resiliency they represent.

WCIV spoke with Pastor Eric Manning, who says he hopes the memorial places more emphasis on love than hate and gives people the opportunity to talk about forgiveness.

The groundbreaking of the memorial is set to happen later this year.

On June 17, 2015, authorities say Dylann Roof shot and killed nine victims during a church service.

He was later arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder.