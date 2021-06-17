Deputies need help identifying two individuals who stole items from a church in Fairfield

1/4 Fairfield Co St Marks Baptist Suspects 1 St. Mark's Baptist Church suspects Source: Fairfield Co. Sheriff's Office

2/4 Fairfield Co St Marks Baptist Suspects 2 St. Mark's Baptist Church suspect Source: Fairfield Co. Sheriff's Office

3/4 Fairfield Co St Marks Baptist Car St. Mark's Baptist Church suspect car Source: Fairfield Co. Sheriff's Office

4/4 Fairfield Co St Marks Baptist Truck St. Mark's Baptist Church suspect truck Source: Fairfield Co. Sheriff's Office







COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying two individuals accused of stealing multiple items from St. Mark’s Baptist Church in the Ridgeway Community. On June 8, deputies say two males stole two air conditioning units from the church on Highway 34, and they also stole a catalytic converter off the church bus.

Investigators say the individuals were traveling in the vehicles pictured above.

Anyone with information about this incident or who these individuals are should call the sheriff’s office at 803-635-4141 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com. If your tip leads to an arrest, officials say you could earn a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can remain anonymous.