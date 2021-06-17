Lexington PD conducting traffic safety checkpoints Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Heads up drivers, don’t be surprised if you see some blue lights driving around Lexington. The Lexington Police Department is setting up checkpoints around town Friday. The police chief says the check points are in response to collision incidents and citizen traffic complaints. Chief Terrence Green says they will focus on speeding and unsafe driving practices.

Additionally, police say they will be checking for driver’s licenses, vehicle registration and insurance.