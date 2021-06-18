Cayce DPS: Suspect identified in murder on Groover Circle Monday

1/2 Alberto Benitez Osorio Mendoza 1 Alberto Benitez Osorio-Mendoza Source: Cayce DPS

2/2 Alberto Benitez Osorio Mendoza 2 Alberto Benitez Osorio-Mendoza Source: Cayce DPS



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Cayce Department of Public Safety says they identified a suspect wanted in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting that claimed the life of 42-year-old Jose Gonzalez. Authorities say 33-year-old Alberto Benitez Osorio-Mendoza is wanted for murder.

According to officials, Osorio-Mendoza was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans and work boots. He is described as a Hispanic man who is 5’07” tall and heavyset. Authorities say he is clean shaven but has had facial hair in the past. Investigators say Osorio-Mendoza has ties to Texas and Chiapas, Mexico.

If you know where Osorio-Mendoza is, call Cayce DPS at 803-794-0456 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.