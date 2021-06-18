Free Juneteenth Celebration event takes place this Saturday in Hopkins!

HOPKINS, S.C. (WOLO) – You and the family can celebrate Juneteenth with a free event in Hopkins Saturday!

It runs from Noon to 6 p.m. and will take place on the grounds of the Historic Harriet Barber House on 116 Barberville Loop.

Curtis spoke with one of the event organizers, Carlos Hagood from the Creative Artists Free group.

You can bring the family to enjoy some food and live music from many artists, including Grammy nominated Gospel singer John P. Kee.

The Juneteenth Zoom Symposium starts today at 9:45 a.m. to 4 p.m., where Hagood will host it to discuss race, inequality and social movements.

To register for the symposium or to learn more about the event, visit the event’s website.