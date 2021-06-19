Three killed, multiple injured in Georgetown County, SC transit bus crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY (WOLO): Three people were killed Saturday morning when a transit bus collided with an SUV in Georgetown county.

Both of the occupants of a GMC Yukon were killed when it struck a Willamsburg county transit bus around 7:20 a-m.

There were 35 people aboard the bus at the time of the crash–one person was killed and many were injured.

Emergency officials in Williamsburg county said they will release more details on the injuries later.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Browns Ferry road, the site of the crash, will be shut down for an extended period of time for the investigation.