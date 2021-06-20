Pedestrian suffering severe injuries after hit and run

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO): South Carolina Highway Patrol needs help finding the driver responsible for severely injuring a pedestrian Saturday in Greenwood County.

Troopers say an unknown vehicle was traveling west on West Main Street Exit near Jones Court and hit a pedestrian around 11:50 p.m.

The pedestrian suffered severe injuries from the crash. The suspect left the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, call 864-587-4700.