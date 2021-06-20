Tracking the latest forecast: Father’s Day will be soggy

Chief Meteorologist John Farley's look at the Tropics

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Father’s Day will be a wet Sunday as the Midlands experiences tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Plan on 1-3 inches of rain, possibly with a few spots seeing higher amounts. We will see some wind and storms.

We’ll also see some thunderstorms Sunday throughout the day, says Chief Meteorologist John Farley.

#Claudette is headed our way. The main event will be Sunday with heavy rain (1-3 inches), some wind, and thunderstorms.