CDC investigates increase in cardiac conditions in vaccinated young people

At this point the COVID-19 vaccine and cardiac condition do not have a confirmed link between the two

(CNN) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating an increase in reports of a cardiac condition in young people who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine. While a link between the two has not been confirmed, Mandy Gaither explains the condition and has more on what health experts have to say about it.