Fairfield Co. Coroner: 6-year-old boy drowns at Lake Monticello last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill, a 6-year-old boy drowned in Lake Monticello last week. The coroner says the victim was Jullian Thomas-Smith, from Columbia.

On June 14, officials say he was transported from the scene to the Providence Fairfield Emergency Department and later to Prisma Health Richland. Authorities say he passed away due to his injuries on Wednesday, June 16.

The accident remains under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.