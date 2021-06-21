Fairfield County Coroner identifies Lake Monticello drowning victim found this weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill released the name of a 19-year-old who drowned over the weekend. The coroner says Jimmy Montufor, of Charlotte, drowned on Saturday, and his body was recovered on Sunday.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources say they were contacted by Fairfield County Fire Services after witnesses reported seeing a man paddle a raft beyond the marked off swimming area, fall into the water and struggle before disappearing. Authorities say that dive teams searched the water until after dark on Saturday, but were unable to find the missing individual. Officials say dive teams returned the next morning and found the victim around 10 a.m.

“It’s a tragedy for a family anytime we have an incident like this, and course it hits home even more to have it happen on Father’s day weekend — the drowned man was somebody’s son,” said Dive Team Supervisor Sgt. Dwayne Rogers. “It’s a reminder that our officers and dive team members are often called away from their own families on special weekends and holidays in situations like this. It’s a sacrifice, but one our folks are proud to make in order to help another family get closure.”

This incident is under investigation by Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.