Family and friends hold event to remember Shelton Sanders, 20 years after his disappearance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs your help solving a cold case. Saturday marked 20 years since 25-year-old Shelton Sanders went missing. He was last seen on Olympia Avenue in Columbia.

Sanders’ friends and family held an event this weekend to commemorate 20 years of searching. Police say while Shelton’s car was found in the search, his remains were never found.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.