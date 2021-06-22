$5 million in Emergency Rental Assistance funds awarded to Richland County residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County officials say $5 million in Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funds have been approved for residents. County officials say the program reached the milestone this week.

The funds come from a federal program designed to help those most financially impacted by the pandemic.

“With each passing week, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it harder for families to meet their basic needs,” said Councilwoman Gretchen Barron, who chairs Council’s Coronavirus Ad Hoc Committee. “ERAP staff have worked hard to address the needs of those who have been negatively impacted by COVID, whether it was due to job or income loss.”

County officials say there are still funds available. Those who wish to apply for these funds can do so online or call 855-216-9198.