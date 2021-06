57% of people surveyed say working from home helped their finances

CNN– A new study suggests working from home is helping people save money. 57% of those surveyed by Bankrate.com said working from home had a positive effect on their finances. Working from home cuts costs associated with commuting, eating meals out and child care.

Those savings appear to have benefited those who need them the least. The survey found the more money you make, the more likely you are to be able to work from home.