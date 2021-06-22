Mayor Steve Benjamin joins Dr. Anthony Fauci to encourage more people to get vaccinated

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and mayors across the country are urging people to get their COVID-19 vaccine. This afternoon, Mayor Benjamin and Dr. Anthony Fauci were among the features speakers to announce the Mayors Challenge to increase COVID-19 Vaccinations. The goal is to dramatically increase the number of vaccinated residents before Independence Day.

So far, the mayors of 110 cities have joined the challenge.