Richland County Councilwoman hosting meeting on Land Development regulations

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Councilwoman Chakisse Newton will hold a third in-person public meeting focused on land development regulations in Lower Richland.

According to organizers, the meeting will also answer residents questions about current zoning rules for housing developments in District 11, which does cover part of Lower Richland County.

Per Richland County:

The meeting is at the Garners Ferry Road Adult Activity Center, 8620 Garners Ferry Road, Hopkins:

The meetings feature a presentation and discussion on updates to the County’s Land Development Code (LDC). Upcoming meeting will be at:

o 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 23

Register to attend via Facebook: facebook.com/RichlandSC. Physical distancing measures will be in effect. Residents who have questions or concerns and cannot attend the meetings can schedule a one-on-one call or appointment with the County’s Community Planning and Development Department. They can also email County staff directly:

Brian Crooks, interim Planning Services manager (Crooks.Brian@richlandcountysc.gov)

Tommy DeLage, assistant Zoning administrator (DeLage.Tommy@richlandcountysc.gov)