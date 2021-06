SCHP: Driver dies after striking power box off Cannon Bridge Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg on Monday. Authorities say it happened on Cannon Bridge Road near Southwest Circle before 11 a.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a 2000 Dodge pickup truck went off the left side of the road and hit a power box. Troopers say the victim was wearing a seat belt.

This incident remains under investigation.