Several groups partnering to encourage more Black people to vote in the “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights”

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Black Voters Matter is partnering with the ACLU of South Carolina, National Racial Justice Network and other organizations to host the “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” event at The Senate today. From 2-4 p.m. BVM’s “Blackest Bus in America” will be there as part of a national voter education and outreach campaign.

Officials say they want to encourage more Black people to vote and to rally against any legislation that restricts voting rights. State Representative Gilda Cobb-Hunter will be one of the speakers.

🚨South Carolina! Due to inclement weather, we switched locations. We'll be headed to The Senate! Join us and some special guests for a day of voter registration & education, performances, food and more! Sign up for updates: https://t.co/yReB1etBM2

Text "COLUMBIA" to 797979! pic.twitter.com/YAbDftTaBD — Black Voters Matter (@BlackVotersMtr) June 22, 2021

Event officials say it will be streamed on BVM’s YouTube page.

Officials with BVM say the “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” comes 60 years after the original Freedom Rides. You can read more about the bus tour on BVM’s website.

The next scheduled stop for the bus is Wednesday in Raleigh, North Carolina.