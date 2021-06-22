Tyson Foods looking to fill 200 positions with hiring event this week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Starting tomorrow, SC Works Midlands will be hosting a two day hiring event for Tyson Foods. The hiring event will be from Wednesday-Thursday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the State Employment Office on Taylor Street.

Tyson is looking to hire 200 full-time general laborer positions. Officials say they will be conducting interviews and making offers on the spot. The pay starts at $16 per hour.

The event is invitation only so you will need to apply prior to the event on the SC Works website, with “Job Order #1078656.”

If you are selected, officials say Tyson will administer drug tests and physical tests on another day.