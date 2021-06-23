Columbia PD makes arrest for hit and run on Bush River Road this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they arrested a man in connection with a hit and run incident that seriously injured another man earlier this month. Police say they arrested 55-year-old Rodney Pierce and charged him with hit and run with great bodily injury and driving under suspension.

According to investigators, Pierce is accused of driving along the the 1200 block of Bush River Road and hitting a pedestrian on the sidewalk on June 13. Police say the 41-year-old victim suffered head trauma, broken bones and other injuries. He has since been released from the hospital.

Authorities say Pierce did not administer aid to the victim or call 911. Investigators say they identified Pierce through evidence at the scene and surveillance video.