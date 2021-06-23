Dept. of Juvenile Justice looking to fill Corrections Officer positions with hiring event Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Those looking for a job within state government can attend a hiring event with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice Thursday. According to officials, they are looking to fill several Juvenile Corrections Officer positions.

Officials with SC Works Midlands say the event takes place at their Columbia location (700 Taylor Street) from 2-4 p.m.

Officials say salary ranges from $30,271 – $33,642 with one year corrects or law enforcement experience and standard state benefits offered for full time positions.

All applicants must have an active and updated SC Works account prior to attending. To apply online, please use Job Order #1024472.

Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling their closest SC Works Center near them. You can find this at https://www.scworks.org/about-us/statewide-centers.