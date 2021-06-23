Local Living: Final “Concert of Classics” tomorrow, military career and resource fair coming to the Fairgrounds and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

The fourth and final “Concert of Classics” from the South Carolina Philharmonic will be held this week. The hour-long concert series will take place Thursday, June 24 at 6 p.m. The concert will be held on the grounds of Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens. Tickets start at $50 per person, and you can buy yours at historiccolumbia.org.

The South Carolina Military Department will host a military career and resource fair tomorrow at the State Fairgrounds. This is for all service members with the South Carolina National Guard and the public. It will open from 9-10 a.m. for service members only, and then it will be open to the public until 2 p.m. The career fair is to help service members with the National Guard who have been on orders in support of COVID-19 get civilian jobs with their transition from active duty. If you are unable to attend this event, officials say there is also a virtual fair being held Wednesday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. This event is hosted by the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting six free teen nights this summer! Prime Time in the Parks began Friday, June 11. Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says remaining Prime Time in the Parks events will take place on the following dates:

July 23: Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Road).

August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).

August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).

Fairfield County is having a community drug take back day this month. On Saturday, June 26, you and the family can visit the Rufus Belton Park in Ridgeway from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. for some bounce houses, face painting, raffles and more! Adults ages 18 and older are asked to bring their unused, unwanted or expired medication and have a chance to win a $50 gift card. The event is located at 5087 Park Road.