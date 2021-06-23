Shaunzinski Gortman’s free Community Alliance Fair kicks off this Saturday!

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A former Gamecock basketball player and local entrepreneur is hosting a big event for the youth this Saturday!

Curtis spoke with Shaunzinski Gortman about her free Community Alliance Fair!

It goes from Noon to 4 p.m. at the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center on 1047 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.

Gortman says this event allows local businesses, schools, public figures and community partners share information and resources to kids and their parents as they prepare for the next school year.

For more information on the event, visit AllEvents.In’s website.

You can also visit Gortman’s Twitter page for more information on her event and on her sneaker line.