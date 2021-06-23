Sumter PD: Four teens charged after stealing a pickup truck, and one of them attempting to shoot the owner

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department says four teens have been charged after a pickup truck was stolen, and a shot was fired at the owner.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators say the teens were waiting outside the Dollar General on Alice Drive when two individuals rode up to the store in a pickup truck. Police say the two got out of the truck and walked into the store, leaving the truck running and unlocked. Investigators say two of the teens then got into the truck, and the owner ran out to confront them. According to authorities, the teen driver tried to hit the truck owner with his own vehicle, and also fired a shot at him with a gun that was in the center console.

When this occurred, authorities say one of the suspects got out of the vehicle and ran along with the two individuals still outside the vehicle. Police say they tracked down the three and placed them all into custody. Investigators say the driver eventually ditched the vehicle, which was later recovered by police, and he turned himself in to authorities Thursday morning.

According to Sumter Police, all four teens were involved in the incident and have been charged with attempted murder, grand larceny and conspiracy. Two suspects are 15-year-olds who have not been named, one is 17-year-old Nathan Scarborough and the final is 18-year-old Krystofer Fain. Authorites say Scarborough is being charged as an adult.