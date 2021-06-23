Sumter PD looking for 17-year-old in connection with shooting death in January

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter Police Department is asking for information leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old wanted in connection with a January shooting death. Police say they were able to identify Nehemia Rashaun Amos in the killing of 21-year-old Kayaun Mytrell Daniels, and Amos will be charged as an adult once he is arrested.

Authorities describe Amos as 5’8″, about 140 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair in a twist hairstyle. Police say he was reported as a runaway in February and is known to frequent different apartment complexes and neighborhoods throughout Sumter.

If you have any information about where Amos might be, call 803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.

On January 10, investigators say Daniels was found wounded by gunfire in his vehicle that was crashed on Bultman Drive, and he later died at Prisma Health Tuomey.

According to police, 21-year-old Jordan Deandre Dennis is another suspect in the case, and he was brought into custody on Saturday.

Authorities say he is charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and other related charges.