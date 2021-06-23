Wet weather eliminates drought across state, committee says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina committee that monitors how dry South Carolina is has declared the state is drought free for now.

The South Carolina Drought Response Committee voted Wednesday to remove six counties in the northeast part of the state from an incipient drought, which is the first of four levels.

Rain from several systems, including Tropical Storm Claudette over this past weekend, alleviated the unusually dry conditions in Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion and Williamsburg counties.

Farmers say the rain came just in time to give them a chance to have an abundant harvest this year if the weather holds out.