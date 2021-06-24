Coroner IDs victim of fatal shooting near House of Raeford Farms chicken plant, suspect in custody

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released the identity of a man who was fatally shot near a chicken plant in West Columbia shortly after 7 a.m. on Thursday. The coroner says 33-year-old Daniel Demetrius Jones, of Columbia, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to officials, Jones was an employee at the House of Raeford Farms chicken plant on Sunset Boulevard, and investigators believe he was arguing with another employee before the shooting.

Authorities say the shooting suspect is in custody.