Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour coming to Columbia in April 2022

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Legendary singer Elton John is saying goodbye to the road, yellow brick or otherwise. The singer has announced rescheduled dates for what is billed as his farewell tour. It was delayed due to the pandemic.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour will resume in Europe in September and head to North America in January. It will continue all year with dates as far ahead as 2023 in New Zealand.

Elton John will perform at the Colonial Life Arena on April 20, 2022.

