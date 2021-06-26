City of Columbia hosts Prime Time in the Parks for teens

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting free teen nights over the next few months.

Prime Time in the Parks runs certain Fridays from 7-10 p.m. Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.

The city says Prime Time in the Parks events will take place on the following dates:

 

  • July 9: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Woodland Park (6500 Olde Knight Parkway).
  • July 23: Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Road).
  • August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).
  • August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).
