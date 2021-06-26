City of Columbia hosts Prime Time in the Parks for teens
Prime Time in the Parks runs certain Fridays from 7-10 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department is hosting free teen nights over the next few months.
Prime Time in the Parks runs certain Fridays from 7-10 p.m. Organizers say the free event provides a fun and safe environment for all teens between the ages 13-17.
The city says Prime Time in the Parks events will take place on the following dates:
- July 9: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Woodland Park (6500 Olde Knight Parkway).
- July 23: Badges & Parks Basketball Alliance game with the Columbia Police Department at Pinehurst Park (2300 Pinehurst Road).
- August 6: End of Summer Pool Party at Maxcy Gregg Pool (1655 Park Circle).
- August 13: Community Event: Movie Night at the Park, Lorick Park Baseball Field (1600 Lorick Avenue).
