Gas Prices to climb for July 4th Weekend

According to GasBuddy, prices will rise as we head into the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Prices at the pump are on the rise as we get ready for the July 4th travel weekend.

According to GasBuddy, drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $2.68 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 350 stations in Columbia, prices are nearly 15 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The national average is also expected to rise, GasBuddy predicts drivers could see an average of $3.11 over the July 4th holiday.

To check out gas prices, click here: GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.c om.