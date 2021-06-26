Richland County offers rental assistance for those impacted by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Emergency rental assistance funds are still available for Richland County renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the County, The U.S. Treasury Department awarded the county 12.5 million to help renters.

The program provides up to 12 months of rental and utility assistance, plus an additional three months if funds are available.

To apply, Richland County directs you to this site, click here https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/erap-richlandcountysc/Participant

