Murdaugh Family offering $100,000 reward for information leading to arrest in double murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A prominent South Carolina Attorney is offering a reward for information in the death of his wife and son.

Friday, Alex Murdaugh and his oldest son Buster Murdaugh announced they are offering $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever murdered Paul and Maggie Murdaugh on June, 7, 2021.

Alex Murdaugh’s wife and youngest son were found murdered in the family’s rural home in Colleton County.

SLED has set up a tip line for anyone with information on the murders.

In a release for the family, it states that SLED has agreed to identify anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these crimes, if the person wishes to claim the reward.

The law firm of Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth and Detrick, will administer the reward. The total reward amount is $100,000 and will be allocated equally among all persons who provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for these crimes.

To be eligible, the person claiming the reward must submit the tip to SLED or Crime Stoppers on or before September 31, 2021.

If you have any information about these murders, SLED asks you to call 803-896-2605. The tip line is open 24 hours per day.