SC DHEC urging younger South Carolinians to get vaccinated

DHEC: only 17,000 South Carolinians age 20-24 have received at least one shot, which is by far the lowest vaccination number for any eligible age group

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Get that shot. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is urging younger South Carolinians to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

State Health officials say this is especially important for young people, as cases of the Delta variant increase in the country.

“In South Carolina, only 17,000 South Carolinians age 20-24 have received at least one shot, which is by far the lowest vaccination number for any eligible age group in the state. We need to change that,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, Public Health Director. “The Delta variant especially can be dangerous even for this age group. In addition, unvaccinated young adults could carry the variant and pass it to their parents, grandparents, and other vulnerable people in our communities.”

According to authorities, four cases of the Delta variant have been detected in the Palmetto State, and experts say this variant has a higher rate of transmission. Experts add that the coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are 33% effective against this variant after one dose, and they are 88% effective after two doses.

“The health threats due to variants significantly reduce when people get their vaccination,” Traxler added. “We understand COVID-19 vaccination comes with questions and concerns. We strongly urge all eligible folks to become educated with science-based, accurate facts and to make the decision to get these life-saving doses. If more people are not vaccinated and the virus is allowed to continue to spread, it could mutate further to the point of making the vaccines less effective, which we absolutely do not want.”

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.