‘Celebration of Liberty’ honors Independence Day early at Midlands Church

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It was a Sunday of Red, White and Blue, an early independence celebration at one Columbia church.

First Baptist Church of Columbia held its annual “Celebration of Liberty” event over the weekend.

This year’s event featured the 282nd Army Victory Band.

With a cast of hundreds, American Flags and an indoor fireworks display, it is always a big event.

And of course, the true heroes were the Veterans that are honored each year.