More and More SC Drivers hitting the road for the July 4th weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– More and more South Carolinians will be hitting the road for the July 4th weekend.

AAA says more than 635,800 South Carolinians are expected to travel for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

That number is up more than 35% from last year, amid the pandemic.

In all, more than 47 million Americans are expected to travel, experts say it’s a sign of a rebound after the pandemic.

According to AAA, the 635,800 South Carolinians expected to travel by car this 4th of July can expect to find the most expensive gas prices since 2014. And if you are filling up at the pump, gas prices are rising.

In the Midlands, drivers are paying an average of $2.78 a gallon.