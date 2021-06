Pedestrian struck and killed on U.S. 301 near Squirrel Run Lane Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– After 10 p.m. on Friday, South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was walking on U.S. Highway 301 near Squirrel Run Lane when he was struck and killed by a car. According to investigators, the victim died on scene.

Authorities say the driver was wearing a seat belt, but was still taken to the hospital for injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.