RCSD: Woman accused of shooting a man during domestic incident Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a woman has been accused of shooting a man during a domestic dispute. On Friday around 6 p.m., deputies say they responded to the Columbia Place Mall for reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, authorities say they found a man with a gunshot wound to the lower body, and he was taken by EMS for treatment.

Investigators with RCSD say 40-year-old Jamie Roberson shot the victim and has been charged with domestic violence, first degree. She was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.