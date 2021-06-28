Richland County Coroner releases name of person killed in shooting on Cardamon Court Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford released the name of a man who was killed in a shooting on Cardamon Court Friday around 10 p.m. The coroner says the victim was 22-year-old Jhontariouse L. Brisbon, of Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department says another individual was shot during this incident, and they are currently recovering.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.