SC tax-free weekend launches Aug. 6

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – On Aug. 6, South Carolina shoppers can buy computers, clothes, school supplies and other items without paying sales tax during the state’s annual 72-hour sales tax holiday. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said the 2021 Tax Free Weekend takes place Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8. The department says eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the tax holiday.