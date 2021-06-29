Deputies responding to standoff in Chesterfield County

By Tonya Brown

Deputies responding to standoff in Chesterfield County (Credit: viewer submitted to WPDE)









Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and deputies are on the scene of a standoff on Highway 151 in the McBee community, according to Chesterfield County Sheriff James “JD” Dixon.

Dixon said the man allowed some people inside the home to leave, but he’s refusing to come out.

He added right now he can’t say too much because he’s in the middle of the situation.

Officials with SLED say they were called for assistance from their Tactical Unit.