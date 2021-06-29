Fairfield County deputies arrest man who barricaded himself inside his home Friday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man who barricaded himself inside his home on Oak Street Extension in Winnsboro Friday. Authorities say 55-year-old Jeffery Ross Truesdale has been charged with domestic violence high and aggravated in nature for an incident that occurred on June 18.

On Friday around 5 p.m., deputies say they went to the home and made contact with someone before Truesdale barricaded himself in the home and did not communicate with law enforcement. Deputies say he was brought into custody just before 8 p.m. that night.

Truesdale was taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center.