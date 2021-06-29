Gas prices in SC on the rise ahead of the July 4th weekend

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are filling up for that July 4th trip, prices are going up ahead of the holiday.

Gas prices here in the Midlands, and across the country are expected to rise, say experts.

Drivers in the Midlands are now paying an average of $2.78 a gallon.

Last year, Columbia drivers were filling up their tanks for just $1.87 a gallon.

Nationwide, the average price per gallon stands at nearly $3.10