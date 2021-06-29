National Action Network leaders discuss detainment of artist and proposed changes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tuesday the National Action Network asked for changes they want to see after an artist was detained by Columbia Police during an apparent mistaken break-in investigation.

This was on May 17th at 701 Whaley where John Sims was an artist in residence.

Mayor Steve Benjamin apologized to Sims and said he hopes they can work together to continue to improve changes within the city.

At the time, Police Chief Holbrook said the CPD officers conducted themselves professionally and within policy. The only misstep was when an on-scene supervisor did not agree to allow the artist to take pictures of officers.

Leaders with the National Action Network say they are hopeful this brings about steps toward change.