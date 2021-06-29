Sumter County deputies make arrest for murder last month on Hickory Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says a murder suspect turned themselves in on Tuesday. Authorities say 24-year-old Juwone D’Angelo Kelley-Jay was wanted for the shooting death of 20-year-old Kalieah Green on May 25 in the 4200 block of Hickory Road.

“This arrest is one that is bittersweet because Kalieah Green’s family is still grieving her loss,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “While I’m glad the shooting suspect is off the streets, I am disturbed at the amount of young lives that have been cut short because of this senseless act. We are still investigating to find out why this happened but I can say there is absolutely no legitimate reason for what happened.”

Authorities say Juwone D’Angelo Kelley-Jay is charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a vehicle. He was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

This marks the third arrest deputies have made in connection with this incident. On June 23, authorities say they placed 20-year-old Kavonta Tylik Choice and 19-year-old Randy Boston III into custody. Officials say Choice was charged with accessory to murder after the fact and Boston faces murder and attempted murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing.