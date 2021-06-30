COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department says one man was fatally shot outside a vape and tobacco business on Tuesday.

Authorities say it happened at Sam’s Tobacco & Vape shop on 3132 Two Notch Road shortly after 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, they’re working to determine the circumstances and identify the shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.