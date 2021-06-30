SC Small Business Chamber of Commerce calling on U.S. senators to help get local businesses back on track

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Today, the South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce urged South Carolina’s U.S. senators to support bi-partisan legislation that gets people back to work. Leaders with the Small Business Chamber of Commerice are asking U.S. Senators Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott to support bipartisan immigration solutions to get the state’s economy and local businesses back on track.

The group also made stops in Charleston and Greenville to push for what they call “common sense immigration solutions.”