Johnson & Johnson to start testing its COVID-19 vaccine on teens this fall

CNN– Johnson & Johnson will start testing its COVID-19 vaccine in teens this fall. The pharmaceutical company says it is planning four total pediatric trials. The first includes children 12-17 years old.

At least 4,500 participants will be enrolled in all four trials. Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized in the U.S. for people 18 and older.