Mother of Jamal Sutherland speaks out after delay in decision about filing criminal charges in his death

CNN– The mother of the man who died at the Charleston County jail in January says she believes murder charges should have been filed immediately after her son died. Amy Sutherland is the mother of Jamal Sutherland, the 31-year-old who died at the Al Cannon Detention Center after deputies forcibly removed him from his cell to attend a bond hearing on a misdemeanor charge.

This week, the Ninth Circuit Solicitor made the decision to delay whether to file criminal charges against those deputies. Sutherland’s mom says charges should have been filed already, but nothing is being done instead.

On the night of January 4, North Charleston Police arrested Sutherland on a charge of third-degree assault and battery before taking him to the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he would die approximately 12 hours later.